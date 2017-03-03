Khloé Kardashian regrets gaining "love weight" during her previous relationships even though she was "happy" at the time.

The svelte reality TV star, who is smitten with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, first started seeking solace in the gym following her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom and was much more relaxed about her diet and fitness regime during previous relationships than she is now.









After contestant Anjelica McRae revealed on Khloé's E! series 'Revenge Body' that she "became bigger when I got into a relationship," the 32-year-old beauty replied: "For sure, I've been there! I call it love weight because you're happy and it doesn't bother you at the time, but then you're out of it and you're like, 'How did I do this to myself?!'"





Khloé, who also previously dated rapper French Montana and basketball star James Harden, recently revealed she was once told she would "never be a certain size".





She said: "I was always told that I could never be a certain size or that I could never look a certain way and that really got to me. I started to believe what everybody else told me. But then one day something inside of me didn't want to be defined by somebody else's perception or vision of me .







