Khloé Kardashian has said she feels "happy and secure" in her relationship with Tristan Thompson, and is in "a really good place" overall.

The 32-year-old reality star - who's divorce from Lamar Odom was finalised in December after she first filed the papers in 2013 - was first romantically linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers player in September, and has gushed about her "really positive, healthy relationship".





She said: "I'm in a really good space right now in my life.





"It's really good. I'm in a really good place.



I feel really happy and secure and I'm just in a really positive, healthy relationship."





And the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star doesn't mind travelling to Ohio to spend time in Cleveland with the 25-year-old sports star, as the weather is a stark change to what she's used to in California.





She added: "I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was - snow. I'm not used to that. I'm born and raised in California, so everyone thinks I'm crazy for loving the snow.





"I'm like, 'It's snowing! This is so fun!' And he's like, 'No, you're going to get over it in one year.' But I love it."









The 'Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian' star also gushed about the lack of pressure she feels in Ohio, as she gets to have a "normal, family thing" away from the cameras.





She said during an appearance on US talk show 'The Talk': "And everyone is so nice and it's a normal -- I love routine. It's a normal routine life. I love to cook, so I get to cook dinner every day. It's this home, family thing that I've been craving that I get to have in Cleveland."





Meanwhile, Khloé admitted last month she is the happiest she's been for a long time thanks to her relationship.





She said: "At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years. It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!



