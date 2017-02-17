Kim Kardashian West will not be attending Paris Fashion Week following her being robbed at gunpoint in the French capital, her best friend Jonathan Cheban has revealed.

The 36-year-old beauty was left traumatised by the crime which occurred last October in which five individuals, dressed as police officers, stormed the property and gagged and tied up Kim and then made off with several pieces of her diamond jewellery.

Kim was left suffering panic attacks in the wake of what happened, and although she is doing well now Jonathan says Kim is not yet ready to return to the European country where she was robbed.

During an appearance on UK TV show 'Lorraine' he was asked by presenter Helen Skelton if the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star will be going to any runway shows, to which he replied: "I don't think she is going to Paris Fashion Week. But she is a lot better."

In the months following the robbery 17 arrests have been made in connection with the crime, and Jonathan – who is appearing on British television show 'Celebs Go Dating' – is very happy that the "animals" responsible for stealing from his pal have been caught.

He said: "I'm so glad they caught those animals ... I was in Paris for the first time since Kim's attack, and it made me feel bad thinking about what happened to her."

On Sunday February 19, French TV network TF1 released photos showing the scene of the hotel room where Kim – who is married to Kanye West – was robbed along with a video of the alleged robbers.

Among the images were a photograph which showed the tape used to bind the reality star's hands during the violent crime. Surveillance footage of some of the suspects meeting at a cafe on multiple occasions after the robbery was also shared.

Although 17 arrests have been made only a handful of people have been charged and none of the items of jewellery have been recovered.

Among the pieces stolen were two Cartier diamond bracelets, a Jacob necklace in gold inlaid with diamonds, earrings with diamonds by Loraine Schwarz, a necklace by Loraine Schwarz with diamonds and a diamond ring worth $4 million.

The total haul of jewellery is believed to be worth between $8.5 million and $10 million.

Bang Showbiz