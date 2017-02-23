Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are working hard on their relationship and having more fun together.

The couple had a rough 2016 due to Kim's robbery ordeal in Paris and 39-year-old Kanye's meltdown but friends have insisted that the pair is trying to have more fun together.





A source told E! News: "They are getting along and have been working on themselves a lot. One of the things they're really trying to do is travel more together--for fun and when they each have work obligations, they'd go with each other. The plan is to do more things together and travel together more in the future."









And Kanye's professional life is also going well, with the rapper telling friends he is happy about his latest Yeezy show at New York Fashion Week.





The insider said: "He's very involved. He personally makes a lot of the calls and makes design decisions.





"He was happy to have shown a collection in the first place. He did it for himself and to get back into his life [and] also to have a continued presence at Fashion Week.





"If people are talking about it, good or bad, he's happy. When he got back to L.A., he seemed to be relieved that it was over, but happy he saw it through."





Meanwhile, despite recent claims, Kim's best friend Jonathan Cheban has insisted that Kim will not return to Paris for Fashion Week, following her robbery ordeal last year.









He said: "I don't think she is going to Paris Fashion Week. But she is a lot better.





"I'm so glad they caught those animals . I was in Paris for the first time since Kim's attack, and it made me feel bad thinking about what happened to her."



