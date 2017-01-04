The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who regularly posted on photo sharing site Instagram before she was subjected to the terrifying ordeal - has broken her silence on the platform in her first post since October.

Sharing a picture of herself with her husband Kanye West and their two children, North, three, and Saint, 12 months, she simply captioned it: "family".

Following her return, messages of support and love flooded in for the 36-year-old television personality.

The posting will no doubt go some way to shutting down rumours that Kim and Kanye's marriage is on the rocks.

The pair have spent some time out of the spotlight following the ordeal and for Kanye to recover, after he was given treatment for sleep deprivation and exhaustion in the latter months of 2016.

The couple are said to be receiving therapy individually as they both try and deal with the "trauma" they went through.

A source shared at the time: "They are still both receiving individual therapy. Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better. They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven't had any sessions together."

Kim and Kanye were spotted out for the first time together on December 18, where they seemed "strong and so happy".

An eyewitness shared: "When she got to the car, she paused and made it a point to look back at [Kanye] and make sure he was OK. She looked strong and so happy. You can see it in the way they were that they were making a point to say, 'We are solid.' They were smiling, completely at ease and just enjoying each other."