It seems rapper Jub Jub has been busy, because just one day after his release on parole on Thursday January 5, a song has surfaced wherein he asks for forgiveness. The song, which features Afro-Jazz Legend Tsepo Tshola, is almost melancholic sound and the lyrics (mostly in Setswana) speak of his repentance.

Many people "predicted" that the 'Ndikhokhele' rapper would release music, but they may have not have anticipated how soon it would happen. Judging by the comments below his song on YouTube, he is certainly "forgiven" and people can't wait for more music from him.









IOL