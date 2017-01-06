It is rumoured that DJ Black Coffee and actress Mbali 'Enhle' Mlotshwa will walk the aisle this coming Sunday (January 8). Guests attending the white wedding of the celebrity power couple say that the ceremony is being held at Sun City on Sunday morning.

"It's a day wedding and the first part of the wedding is in the amphitheatre. There is a private entrance that guests will be using," said one of the sources said.

Their power couple status means that the security for the wedding is expected to be very tight, as guests will need to provide proof of invite and there is speculation that mobile phones may be banned.

Actress Sophie Ndaba, who owns a wedding company, is allegedly tasked with planning the event, while designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, has been enlisted for his services to create a wedding dress for Enhle.

An article on Timeslive claims that DJ Fresh confirmed that he has received an invite and would be attending sometime last year.

The couple got engaged in back in 2010 and have two children (boys) together.

Known to be big on keeping their personal lives private, both have been unavailable for comment on the matter.

Mbali posted a very sweet video on Instagram, with a heartfelt caption explaining the lessons she learned in 2016 and what she is taking into 2017.









IOL

Whether the wedding rumours are true or not, we wish the power couple nothing but happiness and love.