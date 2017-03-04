eTV’S Scandal star Kagiso Modupe is on a mission when it comes to circumcision.

Known for his role as Mangi Nyathi in the long-running soapie, Modupe is using his public image to get 2000 men nationally into clinics to undergo circumcision on March 11, #ZwakalaSkeem day.

ZwakalaSkeem means “come with me, brother”.

He is in Durban on a roadshow to promote #Zwakala- Skeem day, and will speak to people at the Victoria Market Station about the surgical procedure and its health benefits.

Modupe will himself undergo the procedure in Katlehong next Saturday.

“I was motivated to have this done when I read how it can protect my wife from getting human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer.

“I’ve learnt that in a recent survey of 100000 men, 47% do it for hygiene reasons and 38% for HIV prevention. Circumcision reduces the risk of contracting HIV by 60%, as well as other sexually transmitted infections.

“Some men do it because it keeps the penis clean, and others because their partners prefer it. It’s the right thing to do,” said Modupe.

The 33-year-old actor is married with two children, and is an ambassador for Brothers for Life, an organisation that encourages men to be responsible. “I have a responsibility to do this publicly, and I want to inspire young men,” he said.

Modupe will be at the Victoria bus rank in Durban central, corner of Market and Leopold streets, between 9am and 1pm today. There will be music and entertainment, with MCs driving participation in the campaign.

He is encouraging men to book for a medical circumcision by sending a “please call me” to 082 808 6152 to secure a slot on #ZwakalaSkeem day at one of 150 clinics in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumpalanga and the North West.

Modupe’s wife, Liza, said: “What he is doing is very brave. I totally support him, and appreciate his decision to protect me and do the right thing.”

Modupe said he hoped to raise the topic of circumcision in the script of the Scandal series. “We need to talk about this issue. We need to be res- ponsible,” he said.

Independent on Saturday