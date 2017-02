Weekend Edition presenter Khanyi Mbau is never afraid to show a bit of skin and she slays in her recent shoot for Previdar Magazine.









See the steamy pics below:







PREVIDAR.com #💡 A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:04am PST

#💡 A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:30pm PST

The local star is surrounded by roses and cleverly covers herself with a white gown.