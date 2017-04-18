Khanyi Mbau's complexion causes Twitter storm

Radio personality Khanyi Mbau caused a huge Twitter uproar with the debut of her "pink" skin complexion on social media.

The local star has never shied away from the fact that she lightens her skin, however, this time Twitter users were in shock over how "pink" Khanyi looked.





The post has since gone viral and Khanyi has been one of the top trends on Twitter since Sunday evening.





Khanyi responded to the uproar then deleted a post stating that: "Twirra since 2005 and you are still on me.who I marry, what I drive, where I work, How I get my money now what colour I am!"





Twitter users wasting no time in making fun of her new skin complexion with social media being flooded with memes and jokes.