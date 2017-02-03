BOIPELO MABE





23-year-old Boipelo Mabe from Alexandra is a full time Masters student, model and news reader on Soweto TV. She was a classical ballet dancer for nine years. She credits her father as her greatest role model. “From him I have learned the principles of hard work, standing for what I believe in and to be independent. I used to be embarrassed by the fact that my dad was a taxi driver but today I have grown to embrace and celebrate it. I realised it was his presence, love and support that mattered most to my growth and development as a young woman, not his job title.” Boipelo loves the outdoors and road trips far away from the city.





DEMI-LEIGH NEL-PETERS

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters from Sedgefield in the Western Cape is a 21-year-old final year B.Com business management and entrepreneurship student. She is also a part- time model at Boss Models and Vision Management. She was the first girl in her high school to be chosen as head girl of both the school and its hostel. Demi-Leigh was also elected as the Deputy Junior Mayor of the George City Council in grade 11. She makes handmade cards and does scrapbooking. She says her biggest motivator is her half-sister who was born without a cerebellum and is completely disabled.



