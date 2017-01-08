If 2016 was a year full of shocks and surprises, massive parties, highs and lows, and great achievements by some of the local celebrities, what does 2017 have in store?

Just a week into the new year, 2017 promises change and new beginnings, and a year in which lessons learnt last year will be put into play.

The Sunday Independent spoke to celebrity A-listers and local household names to find out what to expect for the rest of the year in music, film, arts, sport and other areas.





Tuks Senganga

After not seeing him on the music scene for a while, Mahikeng-born rapper Tuks Senganga promises to make an epic comeback this year by featuring on our local screens as an actor - yes you read right - and by staging two live band shows in Joburg following the release of his album Botshe Botshe last year.

“2016 was a brilliant year for me, I got to achieve my number one goal which was to release the album that I just dropped. People were asking about Tuks, asking where I was, what I have been doing.”

The excited rapper dubbed this year as the “The Tuks Take-Over Year”. He will also be releasing music videos for the songs that are big, such as Kontle.





AKA

Our most talked about couple of 2016, Mr SupaMega and the Queen B, seem to be far from over, especially after seeing Bonang Matheba support her beau, AKA, at the SABC New Year’s Eve Music Festival party. AKA also apparently paid over R52 000 for a Gucci bag as a gift to Matheba. Predictions could be that we’ll be seeing a lot more of the couple in 2017, right?

Apart from his love-life, AKA’s music last year was something to focus on, and guess what, we can expect an album from him in 2017.





DJ Mo Flava

Metro FM radio host Mo Flava will continue promoting education and the acquiring of skills with his Boston Media bursary drive.

He will also serenade us with music this year. “I’ve got a new song called The Music and I’m shooting a video for it. The song is already playing on Metro FM and Yfm. I’d also like to release an EP later this year.

His highlight was the move to Metro FM last year. “Getting to host the Drive Time slot was a big highlight for me. It feels like I’ve started another 10-year cycle, since I’ve been in radio for 11 years. It’s exposed me to new audiences and new opportunities,” he says.





Carol Tshabalala

The self-proclaimed first lady of sport had an epic 2016 as she became one of the anchors for English Premier League production TV.

This year promises to hold a lot more in store for Tshabalala.

“This is another huge year for sports and for me. It will kick off with celebrating Africa’s best at the Afcon 2017 tournament. I will be hosting live matches with African football legends like Sammy Kuffour, Benni McCarthy and Andre Arendse. I will also host my own magazine show every Saturday with the first episode on SuperSport on January 14.”

From the Premier League productions she will continue hosting shows like Fanzone and Football Today live from the London studios. She will be in New Orleans next month for the NBA All Star weekend and will be working on a show for the World Cup in Russia next year.

“All in all it will be another amazing unforgettable year, a year where I will continue to go higher, more global,” she exclaimed.





Terry Pheto

Actress Terry Pheto made huge waves with her various international collaborations and those won’t be stopping anytime soon. We are likely to see Pheto on our screens as soon as next month when she stars in the Madiba series on the Black Entertainment Television (BET) on DStv. In March, we will be treated to her in a new project produced in South Africa.





Gigi Lamayne

Hip hop rapper Gigi Lamayne, real name Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, born in Joburg, had an exciting 2016 and anticipates the same for the year 2017.

“I am excited, really amped up for this year. I feel I have done the groundwork in 2016. The past year was really busy with me trying to find my steez (direction) after a busy life of studying. It was of me trying to settle into a new routine, being in the real world, and I think I have done really well,” she said.

“If we want to be taken seriously in this rap game, we have to compete with our male counterparts.”

This year we should look out for more music from her, including two new endorsements in addition to the already existing relationship with Bacardi, which will release big news in March.

“Now it is about getting my brand into other spaces, not just music, but hopefully also doing a lot of work with the Department of Education. I believe we need more innovative ways to encourage kids to go back to school and to read. People will definitely see me in different spaces, but music will always be the polar point of everything,” she added.





Other exciting celebrities to look forward to:

We can expect an album from Khuli Chana this year.

Multi award-winning hip hop artist Kwesta says his fans should expect an album from him this year that showcases growth. The artist experienced an amazing 2016 with his album DaKar II winning him various awards such as best album of 2016 across all genres and his hit Ngud , taking the song of the year at the South African Hip Hop Awards. Kwesta has a huge surprise up his sleeve for us in March and May.

Cassper Nyovest made us believe that anything is possible last year when he challenged himself to fill Orlando Stadium and did it. With the trend gaining a lot of hype, we are made to believe that this year he will again fill something up. The question is what?

Black Coffee made a beautiful start to the year when he and his partner and traditional wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa officially signed their union on Thursday, as revealed in a video that went viral from Oskido. The wedding ceremony is set to take place today in Sun City.

Coffee must just dish out more great music and good news, and less hand-lashes.

On television, Mzansi Magic is one channel to look at if their brand-new all female prison series, Lockdown is anything to go by. Premiering tomorrow, Lockdown features heavyweights such as Lucia Cooper, former Generations actress Slindile Nodangala, and Zabalaza’s Lindiwe Ndlovu and Zola Nombona.

Entertainment this year looks really good. Sunday Guest List will make sure to keep you posted, so you never miss a thing.