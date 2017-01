Thulasizwe Dambuza isn’t your usual kind of celebrity – the 18-year-old from Pimville, also known as "Babes WamaLeyvels", is a receptionist sometimes by day, a vlogger and all-round entertainer.

He's also the half-brother of the Queen of Bling, Khanyi Mbau, but Dambuza says he is determined to make a name for himself in his own unique way.

Get to know him better:





IOL