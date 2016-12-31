Cape Town – Today is the final day of a tumultuous year. As we get ready to welcome 2017, some of South Africa’s celebrities share their most memorable moments of 2016 and their new year resolutions.

Actress and presenter Minnie Dlamini

My most memorable moment was hosting the Africa Magic Viewer’s choice awards and the SAFTAs this year. To top that I got engaged. I hope that 2017 will be better than 2016 in every way possible.

Rapper Khuli Chana

In the new year I’d like to reposition myself as a leader in the music business and unearth and develop talent. I’d like to travel more and create amazing memories with my family.

Rapper Emtee

My most memorable moments of 2016 include my album Avery going platinum, winning an MTV award, buying a new car, building a house, working with Trey Songs, and being nominated for a BET Award.

I would have loved to have spent new year with my family, but I have two shows. In 2017 I will release more music. Everything I did this year will be triple next year.

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie

I’ll be counting down the clock in Jamaica. I’m very excited. My most memorable moment of 2016 was being announced as the ambassador to Vichy and being a bridesmaid and witnessing my best friend getting married.

I don’t make New Year’s resolutions because I live a consistent life which God guides.

Actress Katlego Mohoaduba

What I’m looking forward to in 2017 is more work opportunities in acting. I am looking forward to new business ventures. It’s a new year so new opportunities, blessings and spiritual growth.

Singer Babes Wudomo

I hope that in 2017 my album Gqom Queen reaches double platinum. I hope my career moves to greater heights. I’m very grateful for all the support I get.

Actress/presenter Jessica Nkosi

Presenting Our Perfect Wedding (OPW), was definitely my most memorable moment of the year. It was out of my comfort zone. I have enjoyed every moment.

Chippa United FC Defender Diamond Thopola

For 2017 I hope to finish high on the log, a couple of wins with Chippa United and, most importantly, stay healthy and fit.

Actress, radio and TV personality Pearl Thusi

So much has happened in my personal life and in my career. I got engaged to the man of my dreams and got the opportunity to work in the US on TV drama series Quantico. This year was the realisation of my dreams. I feel blessed. I don’t do New Year’s resolutions. Resolutions for me are made when and if necessary throughout the course of a year. I’m all about the now – carpe diem.

Rapper Jack Parow

I actually don’t like making New Year’s resolutions. It’s too much pressure, and it feels like I’m telling myself what to do, and I don’t like being told what to do. I’m starting my new album, so I guess that’s sort of a resolution

Actor Craig Urbani

My memorable moment of 2016 was the day I got the phone call to say that I got the part in Scandal. It was literally an answer to a prayer.

My New Year’s resolutions include to be more present and live in the moment and drink less Coke Zero.

MixFM DJ Kerry Anne Allerston

My only resolution is to exercise and do something like yoga.

Miss South Africa Ntandoyenkosi Kunene

The highlight of my year was winning Miss South Africa. The new year is going to be exciting. I am going to the Philippines for Miss Universe and I look forward to ending my reign with a bang. I’ve had such a fulfilling year. 2017 is for growth, learning, using the networks I made as Miss South Africa to navigate the next step of my life.

Singer Jimmy Nevis

My resolution is to spend more time with family, travel more and stay healthy and fit. To make new music and being open to new things. I’m looking forward to travelling more across the globe. I want to make time to learn more from others.

WC Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo

I don’t necessarily do resolutions. I live by the mantra “pray hard, slay (work) hard, play hard”. Each year I remind myself to do more than previous years, so I am the best person I can be socially, spiritually, emotionally, psychologically and in my work.

Weekend Argus