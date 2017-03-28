Mariah Carey celebrates birthday with Bae by her side

The 'Without You' hitmaker celebrated her 47th birthday – or anniversary as she calls it – in style on Monday, March 27, as she took to the warm sands of a tropical beach resort with her boyfriend and dancer Bryan.

Mariah Carey has been celebrating her birthday on a tropical getaway with Bryan Tanaka.

Posting a picture of the pair relaxing in the sun, Bryan wrote on Instagram: "Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. #HappyAnniversary (sic)"

A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

And the 33-year-old choreographer also posted a picture of himself admiring the sea view, which he captioned: "Everyone can use a little zen time. Soaking in the moment and recaliberating my spirit. #MuchLove#BlessingsOnBlessings (sic)"

The 'We Belong Together' musician also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding up two neatly wrapped presents.

She captioned the snap: "Let the anniversary festivities begin (sic)"

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Despite the pair both taking to the photo sharing website to post about their trip, Mariah previously claimed she wants their romance – which blossomed after the star split from her ex-fiancé James Packer – to stay out of the spotlight.

She said: "I'm just going to be like 'I really don't talk about my personal life.' Because that's what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago.

"I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Me and my boyfriend don't want to do that."

Happy birthday, @MariahCarey! I hope today hits a high note. pic.twitter.com/Y9orBvIbZk — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the 'Fantasy' singer – who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon – recently admitted she finds songwriting to be "very healing".

She said: "I need to be in the studio. I feel like a different person when I'm not in the studio.

"Performing is a whole different thing, but being in the studio is creating and that's what I love to do best. Songwriting is very healing for me. The studio and the experience of creating new music, it feels so much more like home to me than anywhere else."

Bang Showbiz