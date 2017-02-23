Mariah Carey has congratulated ex-husband Nick Cannon on the birth of his son Golden Sagon Cannon.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker – who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her former partner – has reportedly reached out to the 36-year-old rapper and has passed on her well wishes after he announced his former girlfriend Brittany Bell had welcomed their first child together into the world on Tuesday February 22.

Speaking about the response the dark-haired hunk – who was married to the powerhouse for six years before they filed for a divorce in 2014 – has received to E! News, a source said: "Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children."

And the 'Wild 'N Out' star informed his children they will have a "new sibling" in advance.

A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:22am PST

The source explained: "Nick told both of his other kids about the baby and that they will have a new sibling."

This news comes after the former 'America's Got Talent' presenter shared a sweet picture of him with the tiny tot on social media.

Alongside the image edited in a black and white filter, which was shared on his Instagram account, he wrote: "Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness. Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened (sic)."

And the star can't tell if he is "going crazy" or is "just excited" about the news as he shared a video of two rainbows outside of his house, which he has claimed is a sign of "God's Gifts" to him.

He captioned the clip of him panning to the view: "I guess I really am going crazy... or just excited about God's Gifts!!! #DoubleRainbow #CrazyPersonScreamingOutside (sic)."

I guess I really am going crazy. or just excited about God's Gifts!!! #DoubleRainbow #CrazyPersonScreamingOutside 😂👳🏾‍♀️ A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Bang Showbiz