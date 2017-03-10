Nasty C has adds another string to his bow: film

Considered among South Africa's most accomplished rappers, Nasty C has added another string to his bow: film. Last night, he launched his short film titled “Veliswa”, which he named in honour of his late mom.

If you're a Nasty C fan, you'll love his music obviously, but also the ffort her invests in his craft. And last night those fans turned up in their numbers at Rosebank Ster- Kinekor theatres to support their favorite artist.

Just Twenty minutes long, the film included three of Nasty Cs’ singles from his latest offering Bad Hair Extension, and a touching little tribute message to his mother.

“This was to show how much I value my mom, and because I speak about all my life experiences, it also let's everyone see that this resonates with me more that it could ever resonate with anyone else, so dedicating it to my mother tells how much I appreciate her,” he said, explaining what he hoped to achieve with "Veliswa".





And that's a wrap. Thank you for coming out to watch #VELISWA with @Nasty_CSA . Video drops online soon ☂️ #mabalanoise pic.twitter.com/PCnV9JyJnL — Mabala Noise (@Mabala_Noise) March 9, 2017

“But, yet again, we also wanted to take creativity to the next level and break boundaries and not let anything limit us with regards to respecting the laws of shooting a music video.

“This will further more show people that I value my art way more than how people think I do and that goes along with getting messages across, whether blatantly and subliminally.”

The rapper thanked his fans for their enthusiastic support, saying the response was quite amazing and it had surpassed his expectations.

“The love I get from my fans is really incredible, I didn’t expect this many people to come through,” he said

Among locals who attended the launch were South Africa’s renowned rapper and entrepreneur Slikour, along with 5 Fm hip hop DJ and presenter Miss Cosmo, actress Jessica Nkosi and singer and actress KB Mamosadi.



