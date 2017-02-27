'La La Land' was the big winner at this year's Academy Awards, taking home six prizes.

The blockbuster musical had been nominated for a record-breaking 14 awards and had a very successful evening at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday February 26, with a string of honours, including Best Actress for Emma Stone and Best Director for Damien Chazelle.

However, though the production was announced by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as having won the night's biggest prize, Best Picture, as the 'La La Land' team took to the stage to accept the honour, they were then told there had been an error and 'Moonlight' was the actual winner.

But the film did win prizes for cinematography and production design, Best Original Song for 'City of Stars' and Best Original Score.

As he picked up the Best Original Score prize, Justin Hurwitz thanked "all the LA musicians" for bringing his work to life, and also praised the film's director and stars Emma and Ryan Gosling.

He said: "Thanks to the LA musicians who worked on the film. I just put notes on the page – they're the ones who made it sound beautiful.

"This film was made with so much love, passion and struggles and it was all thanks to you, Damien.

"You're a poetic genius and I'm so happy I met you and I really love you man. Emma, Ryan, I think you're incredible, thanks for all the collaboration."

As Emma picked up her award, she paid tribute to her fellow nominees Meryl Streep, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert and Natalie Portman in her speech.

She said: "To the women in this category – you were all so extraordinary and I look up to you and admire you.

"It has been the greatest honour to stand alongside you."

She also thanked director Damien and Ryan for the "crazy adventure" of making the movie.

She added: "I realise a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity so I want to thank Damien Chazelle to be given the opportunity. Ryan Gosling, thank you for making me laugh and always raising the bar and being the best partner on this crazy adventure.

"To all the people that worked on this movie, I'm going to find you all individually and I'm going to thank you. I'm going to hug the hell out of you when the feeling re-enters my body. I still have a lot of growing and learning to do, and this guy (the Oscar statue) is a really beautiful symbol of continuing to do that."

Damien, 32, is the youngest person to ever win Best Director and said he was "floored and honoured" to be nominated.

He also paid tribute to his partner Olivia Hamilton.

He said: "This was a movie about love, and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it."

Elsewhere during the ceremony – which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel – 'Manchester by the Sea' star Casey Affleck won Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress went to 'Moonlight's Mahershala Ali and 'Fences' actress Viola Davis respectively.

Academy Awards 2017 selected list of winners:

Best Picture:

'Moonlight'

Best Actress:

Emma Stone, 'La La Land'

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck, 'Manchester by the Sea'

Director:

Damien Chazelle, 'La La Land'

Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, 'Fences'

Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, 'Moonlight'

Original Screenplay:

Kenneth Lonergan, 'Manchester by the Sea'

Adapted Screenplay:

Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney, 'Moonlight'

Original Song:

'City of Stars' from 'La La Land'

Original Score:

Justin Hurwitz, 'La La Land'

Foreign Film:

'The Salesman'

Animated Feature:

'Zootopia'





Bang Showbiz