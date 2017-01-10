South Africa's favourite couple jetted off to Thailand for some much needed rest & relaxation.
The Top Billing host and the Supa Mega star flew to the popular holiday location over the weekend, and they have been posting up a storm on social media.
Here are some the best pics from their baecation so far:
Lunch anyone? The REAL Wangthai 🍽🇹🇭
A photo posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on
A photo posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on
A photo posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on
A video posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on
A photo posted by AKA (@akaworldwide) on
Day Two. 🌺😍❤ #Phuket #blackgirlmagic #MustBeThatAfricanButter #Travel
A video posted by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on