'Prince knew when he was going to die'

The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker passed away on April 21, 2016, after an accidental Fentanyl overdose and his sibling Tyka Nelson believes he had been preparing her for his death.

According to the sister of 'Purple Rain' hit maker Prince, he predicted his death and was preparing her for it. File picture

According to the sister of 'Purple Rain' hit maker Prince, he predicted his death and was preparing her for it. File picture

Speaking during the upcoming PEOPLE and ABC special 'People Icons: Gone Too Soon', she said: "About three years ago he called ... He said, ‘I think I’ve done everything I’ve come to do.'

"My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles ... He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It’s very clear ... He needed to go. He was tired. Instead of crying, dance. He didn’t like me to cry, so I don’t want them to cry either."

Meanwhile, Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia previously admitted she doesn't think he ever got over their son's death.

Speaking about their son – who passed away six days after his birth in 1996 after being born with the rare genetic disorder Pfeiffer syndrome type 2 – she said: "I don't think he ever got over it. I don't know how anybody can get over it. I know I haven't."

Mayte had to watch the late singer's face transform from "pure joy" to "pure terror" as they realised the extent of the baby's problems.

She recalled: "I don't know how to describe the look on my husband's face. Pure joy. And then they held the baby up to those harsh lights. The elation on my husband's face turned to pure terror ..."

"They brought the baby over to us. He was curled on his side, gasping shallow little gulps of air. Because there were no lids to blink, his eyes looked startled and dry. I caught hold of his tiny hand, saying over and over, 'Mama loves you, Mama's here.'"

Bang Showbiz