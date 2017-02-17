Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly split up again after failing to get their romance back on track.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the 28-year-old model, who share three-month-old daughter Dream, decided to end their engagement after failing to get their relationship back on track following their brief split in December.





A source close to Rob, 29, told Us Weekly magazine: "Rob thinks it's the right decision. Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won't end well."









http://www.iol.co.za/tonight/news/kanye-west-took-away-models-phones-ahead-of-yeezy-season-5-7789841 Another insider said the couple, who have been living apart since their initial split before Christmas, have been struggling to get along over the past few months, adding: "[It's the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn't like or support her, and his insecurities."





The pair, who first split after they got into a bitter war of words on social media in December and rekindled their relationship when Rob publicly apologised, are still filming season two of their E! reality series 'Rob & Chyna'.





Rob's mother Kris Jenner recently hinted the duo's romance was often tumultuous.



