I am in two minds as to whether the return of Mzansi Magic’s Saints and Sinners is a good thing. A lot happened in the previous seasons, but in the last one it appeared that all the story arcs had been concluded and so we were done.

Even Tumisho Masha, one of the lead characters, did say he would not join up for another season if there was one. And for sure, in this new instalment the veteran actor is not featured.

Phindi (Nompilo Gwala) and Bonnie (Thuso Mbedu) return as sisters who have an axe to grind with their mother Mamohato Khumalo, played by Nthati Moshesh. Here’s some background to the story: basically Mamohato is evil. She’s in prison in connection with a murder case that happened several years ago and her children are nailing her to the cross.

Phindi was mad because she found out that her relationship with her ex-boss Gibson Mosia (Masha) was engineered by her mother. Perhaps what really got to her was the fact that not only did her mother pimp her out for financial gain, she also had a prior relationship with Mosia.

Bonnie was angry that her name was dragged through the mud when her mother stole her dress for her matric dance – another case that’s with the police. So she, too, does not like her mommy much. However, the sisters’ feelings towards their mother differ in that Bonnie wants to forgive her and perhaps start another chapter with her, but Phindi is done. In fact, in the new season she testified against her mother. Now there is a rift between the sisters. This, at least, will give new depth to the story.

However, what we are waiting to see is what turn the story will take outside of this particular arc. We know Phakamani (Siya B) is in jail and it should be interesting to see if he gets out. If not, are the writers open-minded enough to develop his character behind bars? Only time will tell.

I would share some good news that comes with this season but that would be spoiling. Let’s just say that, thanks to a couple of new faces, Saints and Sinners has a new lease of life, so hang in there before you write it off.





l Saints and Sinners, Sundays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).





