Kagiso Modupe who plays Mangi on etv’s Scandal is calling on 2000 men to join him circumcise next month.





He posted a video on his Instagram about the campaign.

"This is a call out to join my Movement. It's time to have this conversation openly and freely with our partners and our family members.

This is an opportunity to create a Healthy Lifestyle and Save Lives. I'm hoping to get 2000 men to get circumcised on the 11th of March at a clinic near them. This is one of the goals I need to achieve this year" he wrote.





The movement will take place on Saturday, March 11 and he is calling other men to action using the hashtag #ZwakalaSkeem Day.

The free circumcision procedures will take place all over the country with 200 clinics performing the procedures.





“From late last year I wanted to do it and I kept coming up with excuses. At first it was because it was the festive season and it was my wife’s birthday that time, then it was Valentine’s season and more excuses came. Until I decided I should stop procrastinating and just do it,” he explains.





In many African traditions, circumcision is a action of boy transitioning into manhood and the procedure is still done in the mountains.





However Kagiso will be doing his procedure at a Katlehong North clinic and he will be adding some fun to it by inviting family and friend and he calls it a “Circumcision Picnic”.



