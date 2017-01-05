A United Kingdom actress Terry Pheto is currently in Australia on holiday and she is making the most of her time off.
The local superstar not only spent New Year's Eve on a yacht in New South Wales, but she's also visiting great restaurants, drinking French champagne and doing the most while she's in Australia.
See all her amazing holiday posts below:
Old Church, now luxury boutique on oxford street, Paddington. Love love love! ❤️👌🏾
"When you get the choice to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance." #HappyNewYear ❤️🎉💥
