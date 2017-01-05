A United Kingdom actress Terry Pheto is currently in Australia on holiday and she is making the most of her time off.

The local superstar not only spent New Year's Eve on a yacht in New South Wales, but she's also visiting great restaurants, drinking French champagne and doing the most while she's in Australia.









See all her amazing holiday posts below:





A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:10pm PST

Old Church, now luxury boutique on oxford street, Paddington. Love love love! ❤️👌🏾 A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:33am PST

A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:42am PST

7:55pm. Sydney, Australia 🙃 A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:56am PST

A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:31am PST

"When you get the choice to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance." #HappyNewYear ❤️🎉💥 A photo posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:50am PST

Cheers!!! 🍾🎉💃🏻💥 #2017 A video posted by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:16am PST