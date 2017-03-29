TouchHD: the future of Radio is here!

The online platform that was previously known as Touch Central was re-lauched in Touch form at The Shed, in Steyn City on Tuesday evening, March 28. Expected to have cost an estimated R28 million, the revamp saw TOUCH HD usher in a revamped app and fresh young voices as hosts onto the platform, sprinkled with with seasoned radio broadcasters.

Radio that's convenient, honest and entertaining these are some of the things that listeners can expect with the relaunched online radio platform TOUCH HD.

Gracing the occasion in spectacular Tbo-Touch form, Touch, real name Thabo Molefe arrived at the launch party in a canary yellow Audi R8, clad in an Iron Man suit, a move Touch explained to the audience was in line with the "iron man experience they would receive on TOUCH HD" as well as a partnership, with cellular network provider MTN.

Touch added that they were bringing The Avengers of radio and that he, happened to be Iron Man.

Joining the station will be comedienne and television personality Nina Hastie who will co-host the breakfast show with Glen Lewis, actress and television host Thembisa Mdoda who'll take on the lunch slot, musician Rorisang Thandekiso and Arye Kellman will host a show for the millennials and those seeking to keep up with trends.

Musician Kabomo Vilakazi will take on the Sunday soul slot, while seasoned broadcasters Tim Modise and Macfarlen Moleli will take on talk segments on the station respectively.

Not one to shy away from a bit of controversy, speaking at the launch, Touch said he would continue poaching talent from commercial giant Metro FM till they gave him his last show-to bid farewell to his listeners that were with him in his 12-year long journey, something he didn't get to do, when he left the station.

"Until I get my last show, I won't stop coming for their best talent. I have two signed contracts of their djs in my car," Touch said.

When quizzed about the predominantly young and new to radio line up, Touch said everyone that was on the line up deserved to be given their chance at the mic.

"Everybody on radio and TV today, had their first day at work. Let's give them a chance. We don't want to recycle talent, because there's a lot of talent in this country,so everybody that you see here deserves their first day at work," Touch said.

New at radio, Thandekiso said she was excited at the opportunity that TOUCH HD presented to her.

"Arye (Kellman) and I are one one of the youngest in terms of the lineup so we want to speak to people who are interested in the hashtags, the online space around the world-because information moves that quickly. For fashion entertainment, news with a spin, we are that hub for that," she said.

Meanwhile multifaceted Kabomo expressed that while he could not stay away from being compared to late soul radio icon Eddie Zondi, he wants to present to listeners, soul from all over the continent and the world.

"I feel like there's so much more to what current Sunday daytime radio is giving, there are so many young and soulful artist across the world,

I want to play their music. I want to find out what the soulful artists in Somalia are playing, what the ones Mexico are playing. I want to take away the stereotype that Soul music, is old music," he said.

Spotted at do were designer David Tlale, media mogul and businesswoman Basetsana Khumalo and her business woman sister Johanna Mukoki, actor Tumisho Masha, Touch's business partner an and fellow leader of the radio revolution Gareth Cliff and radio host Anele Mdoda to name a few.

True to Touch form, drinks were flowing, guests were treated to quick spa sessions if they wished and the air was filled with a palatable excitement about TOUCH HD.

The Touch HD app can be downloaded on Google play and Apple app stores.

IOL