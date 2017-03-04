South Africans elite ventured to Val de Vie Estate in Paarl for 7th Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo.
@MapsMaponyane looking dapper as always. #VCMastersPolo #ClicquotJourney #polo #fashion #slay #man #model #shirt #swag #swagg #swagger #suit #slayage
@rykneethling & @nomzamo_m arriving in style. #VCMastersPolo #ClicquotJourney #polo #fashion #slay #beautiful #beauty #floral #dress #man #handsome
@jessicankosi dressed in @warrickgautier. Look fab darling! #VCMastersPolo #ClicquotJourney #slayage @slay #fashion #girl #beautiful #beauty #beautiful #instagood #pretty #design #model #dress
WERK! @somizi #VCMastersPolo #ClicquotJourney #polo #fashion #slay #beautiful #beauty #man #YAAAS #queen #instagood #ootd #swag #style #swagger #jacket #hair #slayage
Too much sauce @Boity #VCMastersPolo #ClicquotJourney pic.twitter.com/49l3MVoBog
— IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 4, 2017