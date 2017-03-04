South Africans elite ventured to Val de Vie Estate in Paarl for 7th Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo.





Local actress Nomzamo Mbatha served as the hostess with the mostess with a beautiful floral Jacques Le Grange gown.





A-Listers Somizi, Jessica Nkosi, Siv Ngesi, Maps Maponyane & Boity also came and gracing the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo this year.





This prestigious event not only had local stars but E News presenter Zuri Hall in attendance.





See the pictures below:



