Vivica A. Fox brings sexy back in a big way!

This Hollywood actress, presenter and producer steps into the reality playground with Vivica’s Magic Men.

Magic Mike clearly planted a seed in Vivica A Fox’s mind, whether she admits it or not.

The Lifetime show follows her “challenging” journey to form the first all-male, all-African-American troupe of exotic dancers for a male revue in Las Vegas.

It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it…lol!

In a chat with Tonight, Fox shed light on the inspiration behind her latest television undertaking.

She says: “Vivica’s Magic Men came about after I starred in a film called Chocolate City and also after attending a Las Vegas Chippendales show. I saw that there was a lack of diversity in the male exotic world and I wanted to create a platform for my sexy African-American men to show them what they are working with!”

DAMN! Sorry no #VivicasBlackMagic on @lifetimetv 2nite.THANKS 4 da LUV n AMAZING support! We TRENDED every week because of yall! #Respect 😘😆 pic.twitter.com/G0hASSD0Ji — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) March 1, 2017

She continues: “I was able to pitch my idea to Howard Owens at Propagate, who then connected me with Lifetime network, who were looking for edgier programming. They bought it immediately. This was the quickest I’ve ever been picked up for a television show – such a blessing.”

In many ways, she is boastful about her handpicked team of hunks: “Well not to brag, but I totally believe that my Vivica’s Magic Men sexy squad’s moves are much better than any male exotic dancer group out there. They are fabulous!”

Hmm, throwing some serious shade on Magic Mike.

Moving along, she offers: “This, by far, has to be the most challenging experience that I’ve had throughout my career. Getting eight alpha-male guys under the control of three women was a much bigger task than I ever expected, but quite rewarding.”

Each week, the audience will get to see a new routine that titillates the imagination: “It totally delivers their male fantasies, from military to cowboys to 50 Shades of Black. We also have tons of drama and comedy.”

Should this prove to be the hit the channel was hoping for, a second season could be on the cards.

As for other plans for this show, Fox hints,

“I would like to do a domestic and international tour. And maybe a show with female dancers. We shall see!”

Such a tease, but we love it!

Vivica’s Magic Men airs on Lifetime (DStv Channel 131) on Wednesday April 19 at 8.50pm.

