Cape Town - Many were outraged at the wrong winner announcement at the Oscars, after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read the wrong Best Picture Winner, declaring that 'La La Land' won it instead of 'Moonlight'.









You know what the problem is -- millions of Academy members voted illegally. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 27, 2017







Yesssss!! #Moonlight cannot be denied. WINNER!! WINNER!!! WINNER!! @BandryBarry & the entire cast and crew CONGRATS! In tears, yes damnit! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 27, 2017