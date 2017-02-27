Cape Town - Many were outraged at the wrong winner announcement at the Oscars, after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read the wrong Best Picture Winner, declaring that 'La La Land' won it instead of 'Moonlight'.
I hate y'all. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eXy3DeuHob
— Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) February 27, 2017
"and i would've gotten away with it too, if it werent for those meddling kids" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mMiHjJ84Hs
— ēden (@firefliesdodie) February 27, 2017
Hold on guys! Moonlight didn't win!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qb7iSzRRKE
— ralphthemoviemaker (@ralphsepe) February 27, 2017
Emma Stone's reaction backstage #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CsocbcvEem
— Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017
Some even likened the mix-up with Steve Harvey's infamous error at the Miss Universe 2015 beauty pageant.
"I'm free!" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/opzYSHOEun
— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) February 27, 2017
Had to be done. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fj0wOyYBDm
— Mike Auger (@TheMikeAuger) February 27, 2017
Celebrities and political figures took to Twitter to have their say as well.
You know what the problem is -- millions of Academy members voted illegally.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey right now--- #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Zx4nRyMLPH
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 27, 2017
Yesssss!! #Moonlight cannot be denied. WINNER!! WINNER!!! WINNER!! @BandryBarry & the entire cast and crew CONGRATS! In tears, yes damnit!
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 27, 2017
Most nights, I have a dream in which what just happened at the #Oscars actually happened on election night.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 27, 2017