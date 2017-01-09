The gold medalist Caster Semenya married her long term-partner Violet Raseboya in a glamorous white wedding on Saturday.

The couple celebrated their big day which coincided with Semenya’s 26th birthday with friends and family at the Chez Charlene wedding venue in Pretoria.





Semenya is clearly smitten as she referred to her bride as ‘my heart’ and used the hashtag #ourperfectday on a string of photographs she shared on Instagram.