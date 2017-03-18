‘Bryce comes from the south, but it’s not all that bad’

“The south is always perceived as a dangerous place, and mostly bad news comes from there. I can get why that is so.

Bryce MacMillan, 28, secured himself a spot on Lira’s team in the penultimate episode of The Voice South Africa Blind Auditions on Sunday night.

The south of Joburg has been marred by negative stories recently, from xenophobic attacks to drugs and child prostitution. But a glimmer, with a soulful voice, has emerged from these parts of the city to show some of the good and the talent that lurks there.

"But in all areas around the world you can find all the negatives you find in the south,” said MacMillan.

“Much like all other places, the south has a lot of good as well. You can’t knock a place down for what is happening in it. There are still good people in the south, talented people,” he said.

MacMillan is an audio engineer and DJ.

His soulful version of NeYo’s So Sick was good enough for Lira to press her buzzer almost immediately.

MacMillan is always ready to hail his neighbourhood for his success.

“The south groomed me to be the man I am today. Growing up in Townsview, I had a lot of friends and we frequented The Glen shopping centre.”

MacMillan was very big on sport when he was younger. He would meet up with friends at a park to play football. He also played tennis, rugby and cricket, he said.

“I then found my passion for music and started hunting down open mics and karaoke evenings to get some practice within the music industry.”

There is only one round of Blind Auditions to go before the battle rounds commence.

The Voice South Africa Season 2 is broadcast on M-Net Channel 101 every Sunday night at 5.30pm.