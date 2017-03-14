SABC condemns Metro FM Awards hacking rumours

SABC Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: "It must be stated that is not true as the website address or the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) is not the correct Metro FM URL. The correct website for Metro FM is www.metrofm.co.za and not www.metrofmSA.co.za."

Twitter account @SAHipHopMag, stated that someone had hacked the SABC’s servers to gain the “Real Metro FM Awards results” of the winners of the awards.

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Tuesday, stated their concerns over the recent statements made on Twitter around the 16th edition of the Metro FM Awards, which took place last month.

"It is therefore malicious for anyone to purport to have the so called real Metro FM awards results."

Kganyago said the the various categories excluding the Best Produced/Styled/Listener’s Choice and the One Africa award were done via USSD and through an external service provider and through the website.

Therefore, the alleged hacking never occurred.

The SABC’s Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (AGCEO), James Aguma, said: "As an organisation, we view this matter in a serious light as it attempts to tarnish the image and integrity of these awards. The Metro FM awards have been in existence for the past 16 years and are founded on ethical practices and professionalism".

"It is the public who votes for their favourites to win, and this fact cannot be undermined." Aguma said the awards were aimed at rewarding musicians in the local music industry and as a competition musicians are at liberty to campaign for votes from the public. "The SABC reiterates that all winners, as with previous years were voted for by the public and the votes were audited by an external firm."

African News Agency