Easter Comedy Fest At Sibaya

She will be alongside a host of other comedians including her son, Kamz Govender, who has also recently become a favourite in the comedy scene.

Durban’s very own YouTube sensation, Annalakshmi, will take to the stage this weekend in the Easter Comedy Festival at Sibaya Casino.

Annalakshmi took viewers by storm with her parody video of a hit Ed Sheeran song, enticing customers to visit her restaurant, Chilli Kadhai. The chef-by-day, stand-up-comic-by-night has been blazing stages across town ever since.

“The Easter Comedy Festival amazing line-up, expect to be rolling in the aisles. It's going to be a phenomenal show,” said Annalakshmi.

Starting of as an MC, Annalakshmi’s career grew leaps and bounds after she was put in a difficult situation.

“I was MCing an event that required me to kill time and started making up stories and narrating them to the audiences. They loved it. My confidence grew and I launched a comedy show and buffet dinner at my restaurant to promote Annalakshmi and Chilli Kadhai in April 2015. Annalakshmi character is effortless and the audience believe that I am from India which makes it even funnier. I never saw myself as a comedian, I guess it was a natural transition as my confidence grew”, Annalakshmi said.

Her winning formula for joke telling are sticking to what works best, social and political issues.

He son Kamz joined her in the industry after entering a comedy competition in which he was a finalist, he has since shared the stage with the likes of John Vlismas, Loyiso Gola and Dillan Oliphant with killer one liner deadpan jokes.

“Overnight, I went from being a fan of comedy, to performing alongside the best in the industry. My mum persuaded me to enter a competition which I became a finalist in and received much needed recognition from comedy clubs in Durban. I started getting booked almost immediately. As a young man of 22, I speak about everyday issues that affect me. Growing up, dating, working. It's all easily relatable, said Kamz.

He said at first he found comedy very strange but yet an exciting concept.

“I enjoyed watching it all the time but I could not believe how the comedians actually wrote there material until I wrote my first joke and I was hooked. Now, I try not to watch other comedians to much because I don't want to end up sounding like them. Authenticity is what I want to offer and I actually love how confused the audience looks as I walk on with no expression or enthusiasm, but just go crazy once they hear my first joke,” said Kamz.

The mother and son duo will both perform at the Easter Comedy Festival marking this the first time they will work together.

Added to the heavyweights bringing on the long weekend laughs are hit comedians Carvin H Goldstone, Arnotte Payne, Mfundo Ndovela, Darryl Williams, Andrew Hughes and more.





* Show starts 8pm on March 14 and 15, and 3pm on March 16. Tickets are R150 and available at Computicket or reserve seats via 083 2915702.