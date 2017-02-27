Cape Town - From Tuesday the organisers of the award-winning Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), espAfrika, will be hosting free Master Classes.

espAfrika created uMculo Wam last year and it encapsulates the workshops that take the music to the people in the run-up to the jazz fest on the weekend of March 31.

uMculo Wam Masiphumelele, will take place in the Masiphumelele Community Hall on Tuesday between 10am and 1pm. Facilitated by Dizu Plaatjies and Alan Goldberg, the topic will tackle Indigenous Culture vs Music Technology.

In Athlone at the Cape Music Institute and under the tutorship of Camillo Lombard, musicians from higher education institutes will be able to meet and engage with Argentinian music outfit Escalandrum. This Master Class will take place on March 30 from 10am to 1pm.

RSVP at: uMculo Wam Masiphumelele: http://bit.ly/2medcVt or uMculo Wam Athlone: http://bit.ly/2lQVvLl