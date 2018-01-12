In his address, Ramaphosa said the ANC is determined to build an economy that dismantles inequality and reverses apartheid injustices by creating social inclusion







"Our vision is an economy that encourages and welcomes investment, offers policy certainty and addresses barriers that inhibit growth and social inclusion. Our commitment is to build strong partnerships in which efficient and accountable government agencies, responsible citizens and businesses, effective trade unions and civil society work together for the common good,” Ramaphosa said.





Ramaphosa announced that 2018 would be the year of growth for the South-African economy - reaffirming the party's resolution of making this year, "a year of the movement and turn around for the economy of the country."





As expected, the contentious issue of state-capture was not without the acknowledgement of former party President, Jacob Zuma's establishment of a commission of inquiry. Ramaphosa commended President Jacob Zuma for announcing the probe into state capture, saying government would finally "get to the bottom of the matter."





A direct warning was issued to those guilty of looting state funds, "the police and prosecutorial authorities should be strengthened so they may be able to serve the people of our country without fear or favor," Ramaphosa said.



