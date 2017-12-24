CAPE TOWN - Christmas is around the corner and is a time that is best spent with family, friends and loved ones.



Here is a list of apps to help you bond with your family:

1.101 Christmas





If you love baking for the holidays then this app is for you. The app gives you access to 101 cake decoration examples that will spark your imagination and as well as your creativity. Available for Android and iOS.



2. Yummy Christmas

By using this app your little kids can help you with Christmas dish preparations. Just download this application and let them learn the easiest recipes.

It will be very interesting for them and keep them entertained. Available on iOS.

3. Google's Santa Tracker app

In this app, you can follow Santa's path around the world on December 24th.

The app includes several fun little games and activities for kids. That includes Google Cardboard VR support, Android Wear support, and a countdown timer. The app is completely free with no advertisements. Available on Android.

4.Christmas Gift List





For a free gifts list manager, check out the Christmas Gift List app. Users can set up customised gift lists, creating profiles of people they plan to send presents to.

Additionally, keep track of gift ideas and your budget, complete with notes, images or a link to each gift idea. Once the list is done, you can mark items as "bought" and "wrapped," and the app will keep track of how many more items need to be bought and wrapped.

It also tells you the amount you have left in your gifts budget, after all the spending. The app also reminds on how many days you ave left before Christmas.

Available on Android.

4. Paradise Cove: Holiday Adventure

It’s a multiple task game, where you must construct a town in order to save the holidays from your enemy the Ice Prince who is trying to destroy it.

Available on iOS.

5. TickTick

TickTick is a to-do list app. Apps like TickTick can make it easier to keep track of things. The app lets you add tasks, organize tasks into various lists, and even share tasks with other people with TickTick. A free version includes all of the relevant features and a pro version for the business type.

Available on Android and iOS.



6.Giftster



Giftste is a gift ideas registry that you can sign up to with friends and family, allowing each user to create a list of items they'd like and which friends and contacts can mark as something they've already bought. Users can record things like clothing sizes and set the visibility of particular gift lists, and set up a Secret Santa among particular groups of contacts.

The app's also great for other occasions like birthdays, weddings, and other gift-giving celebrations. Available on Android and iOS.

7. Snowball Fight

It’s a great game, where you must throw snowballs at your enemies and you have to try avoiding the snowballs that come to your direction.





Available on iOS.

8. Dr. Seuss Camera - The Grinch Edition

The Grinch Edition of the Dr. Seuss Camera is a Christmas app for anyone who is a fan of the Grinch. It includes 20 “Grinchmas” cards that you can personalize with your own photos. The cards can be emailed to friends or saved to the app’s photo library.

Available on iOS.

9.Elf Yourself









The Elf Yourself app transforms you, your friends, family and pets into dancing elves. Simply choose up to five photos from your camera roll or gallery and then select a dance theme, and Elf Yourself will generate a short video of dancing elves that you can share via email or Facebook. In-app purchases allow users to select additional dance themes.

Available on Android and iOS.

10. Christmas Radio

Christmas Radio fallows users to tune in to more than 50 unique Christmas-themed Internet radio stations You have a selection that includes everything from Jazz Radio Christmas, Kristmas Kountry, North Pole Radio and more.

Available on Android and iOS

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE