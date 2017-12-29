CAPE TOWN - High paying, low stress jobs do exist.

Take a look at a list of 10 high paying jobs which excludes all the stress.

Although no job is completely stress free, there are some jobs that are less stressful than others.

According to United States Department of Labour database, Occupational Information Network (O* NET), there are jobs that pay high salaries and have a low stress tolerance.

O* Net rates the “stress tolerance” for each job on a scale from zero to 100. A lower rating indicates less stress.

The rating for each job is based on how often workers must accept criticism and deal with high stress at work.

Take a look at these 10 jobs that pay almost R1 million per annum and score less than 100 on a scale of stress:

1. Economist

Stress tolerance: 59

Average annual salary: R1.4 million

What they do: Economists study the production and distribution of resources, goods, and services.

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree.

2. Political scientist

Stress tolerance: 61

Average annual salary: R1.3 million

What they do: Study the origin, development, and operation of political systems.

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree, followed by master's or Ph.D. in political science, public administration, or a related field.

3. Materials engineer

Stress tolerance: 61

Average annual salary: R1.2 million

What they do: Evaluate and develop materials, machinery, and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications.

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree in materials science or engineering, or a related field

4. Economics teacher (postsecondary)

Stress tolerance: 62

Average annual salary: R1.5 million

What they do: Teach courses in economics. Includes teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

Education requirements: Typically need a Ph.D. to teach at the college level, but a master's degree may be enough.

5. Astronomer

Stress tolerance: 62

Average annual salary: R1.4 million

What they do: Observe, research, and analyze astronomical phenomena to increase basic knowledge or apply such information to practical problems.

Education requirements: Ph.D. for most research jobs.

6. Law teacher (postsecondary)

Stress tolerance: 63

Average annual salary: R1.7 million

What they do: Teach courses in law.

Education requirements: Bachelor's and law degrees.

7. Actuary

Stress tolerance: 64

Average annual salary: R1.4 million

What they do: Analyze the financial costs of risk and uncertainty.

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree and a series of exams to become certified.

8. Applications software developer

Stress tolerance: 65

Average annual salary: R1.3 million

What they do: Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs.

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree and strong computer programming skills.

9. Technical writer

Stress tolerance: 69

Average annual salary: R987 000

What they do: Write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions.

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree is typically required (experience with a technical subject, such as computer science, web design, or engineering, is important).

10. Art director

Stress tolerance: 69

Average annual salary: R1.3 million

What they do: Art directors are responsible for the visual style and images in magazines, newspapers, product packaging, and movie and television productions.

Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or previous work experience.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE