Technology trends are important as they make a big difference to the way businesses operate now and in the future.

In 2017, we saw these tech trends dominate, such as Chatbots or autonomous interfaces, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT).

Here is a list of 5 tech trends set to take over in 2018:

1. 5G preparation

This year, developers and engineers are getting ready to make a new generation of internet possible. By the end of 2019, 5G networks and phones with 5G will be available.

5G internet has the potential to be almost 10 times faster than 4G, making it even better than most home internet services.

2. AI permeation

Artificial intelligence (AI), made possible through machine learning algorithms, will be incorporated in a larger variety of applications.

AI is set to feature in almost every new platform, app, or device, and that trend is only going to accelerate further that what we've seen since 2017.

3. White collar automation

Everyone seems to assume that one day their job will be replaced by a robot. AI has become advanced enough to replace at least some white collar jobs for years. Such as algorithms used to write basic news articles, given sufficient inputs of data. 2018 may be the year that we see more radical job transformations and companies making big technology changes.

4. Digital centralisation

As the years have gone by, we’ve seen many different types of devices and have become dependent on these smart devices in our daily lives. However, studies have shown that consumers seek ways to manage everything from as few devices and central locations as possible. Will 2018 be the year that we see more devices will multiple functions?

5. Data overload

In 2018, data collection is going to become an even higher priority as companies have seen the advantage of collecting consumer data. With consumers talking to smart speakers throughout their day, and relying on digital devices for most of their daily tasks, companies will soon have access to big amounts of personal data.

