DURBAN - It has been sixteen year since September 11, 2001, the fateful day that the United States experienced their worst terror attack.

19 militants hijacked four planes, that would be used to attack buildings in New York City and Washington DC.

The militants had two targets, The World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon based just outside of Washington, DC. Two planes crashed into the The World Trade Center, the Pentagon was the target for the third plane. The fourth plane crash in a field in Pennsylvania.

The first plane crashed close to the 80th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Centre. The impact of the hit killed hundreds of people immediately and trapping many people on the upper floors of the 110 storey building.

Then second plane hit into the south tower around the 60th floor. The impact of the collision caused a great explosion with debris landing on the streets and the surrounding buildings.

Altogether thousands of people lost their lives during the attacks and the buildings and infrastructure around the Twin Towers were destroyed.

According to CBS News, the al-Qaeda terrorists spent approximately $400 000 and $500 000 to take down the World Trade Centre and damage the Pentagon.

The altogether cost of the attack on businesses and tax payers cannot be counted and the economic costs will be hard to calculate considering the expenses that are continuous and indirect because of the war.

Here is how much was spent after 9/11:

New York City paid overtime compensation of $500 million to clean up the area where the World Trade Center used to be also known as Ground Zero.

The city of New York paid $21,8 billion to restore the infrastructure and some of the buildings.

To repair the Penatgon cost $500 million.

The cost to run the activities of the NYPD (New York Police Department) counter-terrorism and intelligence is $192 million a year.

The wars that resulted because of 9/11 in Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan cost $1,3 billion.

The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund paid out $7 billion to the 2680 injured and to the survivors of the 2880 people that died in the attacks.

The Department of Homeland Security was created in 2002 and it has cost $408 billion to operate since its inception.

The drop in airline revenue was $19,6 billion between the years 2001 and 2002.





