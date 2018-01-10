INTERNATIONAL - Computer manufacturer Acer, has launched the world’s thinnest laptop at the Consumer Electronic Showcase (CES) in Las Vegas.

Its new updated version of the Swift 7 measures at 8.98 mm. While, it's previous 2016 version measures at 9.98 mm. According to Acer, This makes the device an almost paper thin laptop. Additional features in the Acer Swift 7’s is the 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM memory.

The device also features a fingerprint reader and 14-inch Full HD IPS display. For protection purposes of the display, the device also has Corning Gorilla Glass. The new Swift 7 offers an always-connected PC system running on Windows 10 with an Intel Core i7 processor for less than a centimeter.

Always-connected PCs with built-in 4G LTE require an internet connection and many of the machine’s features are online-based. In order to house the unit and components supporting it, The Swift 7 will be slightly larger than double the size of a standard USB port of 4mm.

"We're extremely proud to make the world's thinnest laptop," said Jerry Kao, Acer’s president of IT products business said.

"The new Swift 7 steps up the game with an even slimmer chassis, powerful performance and always-on 4G LTE connectivity for professionals on the go", said Kao.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE