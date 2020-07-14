Affordable energy for low-income households

CAPE TOWN - Paygas, a company that fractions LPG (liquid petroleum gas) purchases into smaller quantities, making it more affordable to low-income households, plans to roll out several pay-as-you-gas stations catering to close to 200 000 customers in major townships in the next 36 months.

This was according to PayGas founder and chief executive Philippe Hoeblich, who said yesterday that they planned the expansion following the signing of a supply agreement with Afrox, one of the South Africa's leading LPG suppliers.

Hoeblich said the new stations would allow easier, flexible access to clean gas for low-income households that cannot always afford a full cylinder.





PayGas users purchase a prepaid voucher via their cellphone, at a spaza shop or the closest pay-as-you-gas station, and use the PayGas app to fill their Afrox safety gas cylinder, totally or partially, for as little as R10, at pay-as-you-gas stations.





PayGas users purchase a prepaid voucher via their cellphone, at a spaza shop or the closest pay-as-you-gas station, and use the PayGas app to fill their Afrox safety gas cylinder, totally or partially, for as little as R10, at pay-as-you-gas stations. Photo: Supplied







PayGas had rolled out a pilotstation in Delft, Cape Town, servicing more than 4 000 low-income residents in the township.





Together with Afrox and through a micro-franchising with Pick n Pay market store owners, PayGas planned to roll out five new stations in six weeks in Philippi Village, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Langa and Kayamandi.





Three additional stations were planned for Joburg, and two in Durban next year.





Afrox would install LPG dumpy tank storage vessels at each pay-as-you-gas station, and supply each station with about 2 500 cylinders to ensure sufficient cylinder stock.





Afrox LP gas business manager Gerhard van Wyk said they had identified a wide scope for growth in the informal and domestic LPG market.



While many households have electricity, wood and paraffin was still used for cooking and heating due to power shortages and the rising cost of electricity.

And while LPG was safer and cleaner than wood and paraffin, wood and paraffin could be bought in small quantities, while traditional LPG consumption meant buying a full cylinder of gas every time the cylinder was empty, preventing households with irregular income to afford gas for cooking.

“Often, low income households cannot afford to swop an empty cylinder for a full sealed one before their next pay, forcing thousands of individuals to revert to alternative sources such as paraffin, charcoal, wood or expensive grid electricity,”” said Van Wyk.The technology was powered by a pay-as-you-go USSD software payment platform combined with a cashless refilling station and mobile app, connected to a barcode on customers’ cylinders.

There have been recent reports of a shortage of LPG in the country, but Van Wyk said “we have ample gas”. He warned though that with demand traditionally surging during the winter months and load shedding, occasionally local outlets might find themselves temporarily out of gas.

“I founded PayGas in response to a gaping need for flexible affordable cooking energy for lower-income households in urban areas in South Africa and we can’t wait to execute on our ambitious plans,” said Hoeblich.





