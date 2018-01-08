CAPE TOWN - Africa’s energy event, the Africa Energy Indaba has formed a partnership with the South African Electrotechnical Export Council (SAEEC) for the event to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg from the 20 – 21st February 2018.

The partnership was formed to ensure growth and development in the African Energy Sector with the SAEEC Member Companies.

“We are delighted to partner with the Africa Energy Indaba, an event that is produced by Africans for the benefit of the African energy sector. The value for our member companies participating at this 10th edition of AEI is measurable and the aim is to link SAEEC members companies such as ABB, Powertech, Actom to other African businesses, projects or utilities attending the event to conduct business in the energy sector, said Chiboni Evans, CEO of the SAEEC.

The South African Electrotechnical Export Council (SAEEC) is a Public Private partnership between South African business and the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti).

It was established to facilitate the export growth and internationalisation of its members.

The partnership established creates an opportunity for the SAEEC to be recognised as the Trade Association Partner of the Africa Energy Indaba 2018 (AEI 2018).

At AEI 2018, the SAEEC will profile companies drawn from its membership base that represent South African companies that are highly regarded as solution providers for power and telecommunications infrastructure projects in Africa.

As part of the Trade Association partnership, the SAEEC is proud to announce that, with the support of the dti, they will also be hosting high level delegates from various African countries, including, Zambia, Kenya, Sudan, Mozambique and Tanzania at AEI 2018.

"We believe the Africa Energy Indaba 2018 will be a conduit for the dti mandated investment led export drive into the African continent.”, said Evans.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE