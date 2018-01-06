FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, file photo, the camera, upper left, of an iPhone 8 Plus is displayed in New York. Apple Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Apple released its end-of-year App Store numbers for 2017 and the first day of the new year which showed the company reaching new record highs this holiday season.

According to the company, customers made $300 million worth of purchases in the App store on New Years Day alone. This surpassed last year’s record-setting number of $240 million in purchases on January 1, 2017.

Additionally, during the holidays, the week period of December 24 to December 31 2017, Apple customers spent over $890 million on apps or purchases within apps. "We are thrilled with the reaction to the new App Store and to see so many customers discovering and enjoying new apps and games," said Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. In 2017, iOS app developers collected $26.5 billion which is up more than 30% from $20 billion in 2016, according to Apple.

Since the App Store launched in July 2008, iOS developers have earned over $86 billion.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE