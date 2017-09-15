JOHANNESBURG - Barclays Africa Group is reviewing its relationship with KPMG.

Absa met with KPMG, KPMG International and the company’s lawyers and was given preliminary feedback on some aspects of the auditing firm’s internal investigation into its Gupta work, the bank said in response to questions yesterday. KPMG told Absa that it will provide more details when it presents the findings of its probe by the end of September, Barclays Africa said.

“After carefully considering the further information requested and the findings, Absa will be in a position to make a decision as to whether to continue to engage KPMG as its external auditors,” the lender said.

- BLOOMBERG