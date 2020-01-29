During an official visit to China, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Minister Li Keqiang, Chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu as well as Chinese Representatives of the business, tourism, and academic sector. The talks aimed to discuss strategic opportunities that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is offering Bulgaria.
Despite the BRI being announced in 2013 by China, Bulgaria only signed the Memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the BRI in 2015, with Radev viewing the BRI as a good opportunity to enhance the connectivity between Europe and Asia in hopes to attract investments to the economy.
The five-day visit, saw Bulgarian President Rumen Radev having official talks at the 13th World Economic Forum “Summer Davos” in the town of Dalian from the 1 to 2 July 2019.
Radev and Keqiang agreed that Bulgaria and China should raise the bilateral political relations to a new level. Xi further reiterated China’s support in the European integration process and the EU’s unity and growth, saying that China's support on the matter is not an expedient measure.
Xi stated that he hopes both countries take the strategic partnership as a new starting point and instead work together to cope with the test of international changes, emphasizing that China and Bulgaria should be respecting and trusting each other while simultaneously strengthening government legislative bodies and political parties.