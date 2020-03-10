Cambodia inaugurates China-funded road connecting Pursat province to Thai border

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia on Monday inaugurated a China-funded National Road 55 that links northwest Pursat province to the Thai border.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian presided over the ceremony, which was held in Pursat's Veal Veng district, with about 10,000 participants.

The 182-km road had been built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation in a period of 38 months.

Hun Sen said the road stretches from Pursat province's central part to the Thmor Da checkpoint between Cambodia's Pursat province and Thailand's Trat province.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen cuts the ribbon during the inauguration ceremony of National Road 55 in Pursat province, Cambodia. Photo by: Li Lay/Xinhua

"The road will importantly contribute to promoting tourism and trade exchange between Cambodia and Thailand," he said.

The prime minister expressed his sincere thanks to China for having provided a great amount of aid to Cambodia for infrastructure development.

Ambassador Wang said China is very pleased to see the rapid development of physical infrastructure in Cambodia and the better livelihood of the Cambodian people.