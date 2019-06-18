Morocco and China, signed a 140 million (Morocco Dirham) agreement for technical and economic cooperation, to finance and bolster joint public projects. Since 2009, trade in Morocco has increased to $4.7 billion annually. As of 2016, China has significantly increased investments into Morocco with a joint statement on strategic bilateral partnership. China has pledged to support social and economic development in Morocco.

As of 2018, China stands as Morocco’s third largest trading partner, of which an $11 billion investment into “Mohamed VI Tangier Tech City,” has promised job creation for more than 100 000 locals in Morocco. Beijing has aimed to diversify investments in the Moroccan region. At the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to Morocco, Li Li, promised financial aid for education and training, in a productive meeting with Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Mohamed Benchaaboun. Li stated that “The increasing number of exchanges will further promote mutual understanding between people in the two countries.” Moroccan investments into tea, were also significant, with Morocco importing tea leaves from China.