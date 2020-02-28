China-built modern railway powering Kenya's modernisation

NAIROBI - The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train service that marked 1,000 days of seamless operations on Tuesday has fuelled Kenya's economic modernisation, an expert has said.

Sammy Kwinga, a Nairobi-based political scientist said that Kenya's gross domestic product (GDP) and its attractiveness to investors has gone up since the launch of SGR commuter and freight services along the kilometre Mombasa-Nairobi transport corridor.

"Since the SGR passenger and freight service kicked off in 2017, the gross domestic product has risen a whole percentage point to 6.5 percent," Kwinga said in a commentary published by the Daily Nation on Thursday.

He said that a boost to the country's GDP is linked to increased volumes of freight and speedy clearance of cargo from the port of Mombasa to the hinterland where commerce has been revitalised.

He debunked the false narrative from SGR critics who have questioned its commercial viability by pointing at independent studies that shed light on the project's ability to bring faster returns to the Kenyan economy.