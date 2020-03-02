China ready to share its experience with EU to jointly fight COVID-19

BRUSSELS - China is ready to share its experience with the European Union (EU) to jointly fight COVID-19, according to a press release published by the Chinese Mission to the EU on Friday.

The pledge was made by the Chinese side on Wednesday, when Chinese and EU health experts held a second video conference on the response to the epidemic, said the press release.

GENEVA, Jan. 23, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2020 shows an exterior view of the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. The WHO on Wednesday night extended to Thursday its emergency talks on whether the novel coronavirus outbreak in China constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). (Xinhua/Liu Qu/IANS)

The conference brought together officials and experts from the National Health Commission of China, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Commission's Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The two sides updated each other on the recent developments in relation to COVID-19 and had a detailed exchange of views about specific response measures.

"China follows the development of the outbreak in European countries and stands ready to share its experience with the EU to jointly tackle the challenge," said the press release.