China urges U.S. to stop interfering in China's internal affairs

BEIJING - China urges the United States to stop interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of religion, according to a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press conference when responding to a question on the words of Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom, slandering China's measures regarding Muslims.

A Chinese Muslim man offers prayers, at a mosque in Beijing, China. Picture: Greg Baker. File Photo

Certain people in the United States have repeatedly made wanton accusations and rumours, attempting to undermine China's ethnic harmony and interfere in China's internal affairs under the pretext of religious freedom, Zhao said. "We firmly oppose that."

"The Chinese government protects its citizens' freedom of religious belief and people of all ethnic groups in China enjoy full freedom of religious belief in accordance with the law," Zhao said.

Currently there are about 24,400 mosques in Xinjiang, or one for every 530 Muslims, Zhao said. "The number of mosques in the United States is less than one-tenth of that in Xinjiang."