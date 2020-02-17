A student takes an online class at home in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2020. (Xinhua)

BEIJING - China's digital marketing industry, dominated by online marketing, is less affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the digital marketing industry manages to maintain growth amid the epidemic, as the online advertising demand has been exploding in sectors such as games, short videos and online education. Due to the closure of public places of entertainment, games, short videos and other online products have become the first choice of entertainment for Chinese, resulting in the increase in online advertising of the sectors, said a report by Securities Times.

In the field of education, universities, schools and kindergartens across the country have postponed the start of the spring semester. Against this backdrop, studying at home has become an engine driving the growth of online education. Correspondingly, the digital advertising of online education has increased significantly, which also brings benefits to advertisers, the report added.

In contrast, traditional advertising, particularly in retail, catering, film and television segments, has decreased, undermining the development of relevant advertising companies.

A resident displays an advertisement of an online shopping WeChat group published by a shopping mall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

To offset the impact of offline business decline, some advertising firms have increased their online marketing, said the report.

Most advertisers have completed their marketing tasks for the festival in advance. Therefore, the revenue decrease during the period may be limited, according to the report.

The overall advertising market in China remains promising this year, as many brands may invest more in publicity after the epidemic in efforts to make up for the losses encountered in the first half of the year, said Yang Yexin, president of Shanghai Tianyukong Advertising Co., Ltd.